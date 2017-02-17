Oprah: 'It's a gorgeous day NZ' star shares chopper ride in NZ with millions

Kirsty Wynn is a senior reporter at the Herald on Sunday.

Visiting TV queen Oprah Winfrey took to the sky this morning and has shared her breathtaking experience with her 8.3million social media followers.

Winfrey has been posting snippets of her majestic flight over Lake Hawera and cloud covered mountain peaks constantly on Instagram this morning.

"It's a gorgeous day New Zealand, I love you," Oprah shouts.

Winfrey and A Wrinkle in Time co-star Mindy Kaling shared the flight which shows them passing over the lakes and snow covered peaks of the Southern Alps.

The pair, along with fellow Hollywood star Reece Witherspoon, are here filming the $140 million Disney movie.

"Amazing, I love it, that's where we shot," Winfrey says over the chopper engine.

The 63-year-old billionaire had previously written about the film's stunning locations earlier, posting a photo that received 193,000 likes and 2545 comments.

And Tourism New Zealand must be doing backflips with Winfrey and Kaling taking every opportunity to showcase the country's natural beauty.

The actors and crew involved in the film are in New Zealand for two weeks to shoot scenes in the Southern Alps.

The crew are shooting at Hunter Valley Station near Lake Hawea, with cast and crew treated to a traditional Maori powhiri and karakia on Tuesday.

