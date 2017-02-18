9:41am Sat 18 February
Jimmy Barnes to return to New Zealand

Jimmy Barnes has announced a full show at Auckland's Powerstation. Photo / Getty Images
Australian rocker Jimmy Barnes will be returning to New Zealand this year.

The singer has announced a full rock show at Auckland's Powerstation on March 29th.

It follows his Working Class Boy tour, which included stories about his life and songs.

- Newstalk ZB

