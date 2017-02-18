Jimmy Barnes to return to New Zealand

Australian rocker Jimmy Barnes will be returning to New Zealand this year.
The singer has announced a full rock show at Auckland's Powerstation on March 29th.
It follows his Working Class Boy tour, which included stories about his life and songs.
