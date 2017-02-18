The Latest: Durst: being in film 'stupid,' put him in jail

LOS ANGELES (AP) " The Latest on pretrial testimony in the Robert Durst murder case (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Real estate heir Robert Durst told a close friend he was stupid to participate in a documentary on his life.

Durst told Nathan Chavin in a recorded jail phone call played Friday in a Los Angeles courtroom that the filmmaker had put him behind bars.

Chavin reminded Durst on the call that he counseled him not to participate in "The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst." The film unearthed new evidence implicating Durst in three killings.

Durst has pleaded not guilty to murder in the 2000 killing of death of Susan Berman in Los Angeles.

Chavin is testifying in a hearing to record testimony from witnesses who are old or fear for their safety in case they're not able to testify at a trial in the Berman case.