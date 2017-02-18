The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

iTunes' Official Music Charts for the week ending February 16, 2017:

Top Songs

1. Shape of You, Ed Sheeran

2. I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker), ZAYN & Taylor Swift

3. Chained to the Rhythm (feat. Skip Marley), Katy Perry

4. Million Reasons, Lady Gaga

5. That's What I Like, Bruno Mars

6. Body Like a Back Road, Sam Hunt

7. I Feel It Coming (feat. Daft Punk), The Weeknd

8. 24K Magic, Bruno Mars

9. The Fighter (feat. Carrie Underwood), Keith Urban

10. Bom Bidi Bom, Nick Jonas & Nicki Minaj

Top Albums

1. Fifty Shades Darker (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists

2. Lemonade, Beyonc

3. I Make the Static - EP, Joy Villa

4. 24K Magic, Bruno Mars

5. Trolls (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists

6. La La Land (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists

7. 25, Adele

8. A Sailor's Guide to Earth, Sturgill Simpson

9. Joanne , Lady Gaga

10. I Decided., Big Sean

