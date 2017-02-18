3:41am Sat 18 February
No 'Jersey Shore' redux; beach town wary of new reality show

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) " Some residents of the New Jersey shore town stung by MTV's "Jersey Shore" are wary about plans by a bar featured in that series to hold a casting call for a new reality show.

The Bamboo Bar in Seaside Heights is looking for "loud and fun" single people at a casting call Saturday.

The planned show is tentatively titled "I Love Summer," and would follow roommates who work on the beach during the day and at the bar at night.

Bamboo Bar owner John Saddy tells the Asbury Park Press (http://on.app.com/2m2tDA9) that "it's not as crazy as 'Jersey Shore.'"

Borough administrator Christopher Vaz says the town won't support a series that depicts Seaside Heights negatively. He says the town is trying to move beyond the raunchy image that "Jersey Shore" showed.

