Kiwi musician Hamish Gee charged with drink-driving in West Auckland

Kiwi musician Hamish Gee has been disqualified from driving for six months and fined $560 after being caught driving in West Auckland with more than double the legal breath alcohol limit.

He appeared at Waitakere District Court today where he was sentenced for one charge of excess blood alcohol.



Gee was also ordered to pay court costs of $130.

On October 23 last year, Gee, a member of pop rock band, The Feelers, was stopped driving on Rata Street in New Lynn and was found to have a breath alcohol reading of 560mcg.



The current legal limit for those over the age of 20 is 250mcg.

He pleaded guilty to the charge of excess blood alcohol on November 9.

It's his first drunk-driving charge and has no other history of criminal convictions.

Gee said to the Herald after his appearance it was the "silliest mistake I'd ever made".

Gee said on the night in question he had drunk three wines, however he said, "I don't normally drink wine."

Gee said Lawyers had suggested he could get off the charge due to his band profile, but the musician felt he didn't deserve any special treatment.

"I was very happy to plead guilty...I was very happy to put it behind me."

His message to others; "Don't drink and drive, it's a very simple lesson... it's just not worth it."

He said his day in court could have been the least of his worries.

"I'm just very thankful no one was hurt... silliest thing I've done, gross error of judgment."



Gee, 42, is the drummer, guitarist and one of the founding members of the Feelers which formed in the early 1990s.



His profile on the band's page cited that in his spare time he cooks, cleans, feeds the chickens and is currently teaching drums, bass, guitar and mentoring up-and-coming bands at the Auckland School of Rock.

