Trainspotting 2 premieres tonight with special celebrity guest

It's been over 20 years since Mark 'Rent Boy' Renton famously chose not to choose life in Danny Boyle's modern movie classic Trainspotting.

Tonight a star-studded audience will see the consequences of that choice when the sequel, T2 Trainspotting, premieres at a red carpet screening at Event Cinemas in Newmarket.

The glam, invite-only event promises to be a very special night for those lucky enough to be on the guestlist. This includes the usual media and industry types as well as plenty of local film and television celebrities.

This is because Boyle himself will also be there. The Academy Award-winning director is currently in New Zealand on a promotional tour for the movie and will give a brief talk and introduction to the film before the screening begins.

The original Trainspotting came out in 1996 and was swept up in the mid-90s "Cool Britannia" movement.

Fittingly, this evening's premiere is Britannia-themed guaranteeing some excellent fashion-spotting opportunities and an abundance of Union Jacks.

T2 Trainspotting picks up the story two decades after the heroin-fuelled hi jinks of the first film and shows the fate that befell characters Renton, Spud, Sickboy and Begbie.

The original ensemble cast of Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Johnny Lee Miller and Robert Carlyle all reprised their roles for the movie.

The film opens nationwide this Thursday, February 23.

- NZ Herald