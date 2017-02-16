Tom Hiddleston peed on his Night Manager co-star because of jellyfish sting - to no effect

Tom Hiddleston may be seen as a frontrunner to play James Bond, but his latest chat show confession reveals he may not be as suave as we first though.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, Hiddleston has revealed that he once urinated on his co-star Tom Hollander to help him deal with the pain of a jellyfish sting, the Daily Mail reports.

Hiddleston, 36, recalled the moment Hollander found himself in crisis after being stung whilst they were filming The Night Manager in Mallorca.

Happy to help, Hiddleston wasted no time running over to pee, only to realise that it had no effect on him whatsoever.

He recalled: "Tom got stung by a jellyfish and he shouted across the beach, 'I say old sport could you come and pee on me?' and I engagingly obliged.

"I've since read up on it and it don't think it works - it's an old wives' tale."

The incident possibly stirred up unfortunate memories for the Golden Globe winner, who revealed his fitting nick name.

Hiddleston said that he had been picked on during his time in Eton, where he was ironically dubbed Piddleston.

Despite the £32,000-per-year school having a prestigious reputation, having educated the likes of David Cameron, Damian Lewis, Prince William and Prince Harry, Hiddleston revealed that he was picked on just like many schoolchildren.

"Very soon after I arrived I got the nickname 'Piddle'," he recalled, "and the boys made up the rhyme, 'Hiddle Piddle did a widdle in the middle of the night'.

"My closest friends still call me 'Pid' but it's affectionate now."

Hiddleston also revealed that he co-starred in a play alongside Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne while they were both at school, though with very different results.



"I was in A Passage to India with Eddie Redmayne, who played the female lead. I on the other hand, played the front leg of the elephant he rode," Hiddleston laughed.

The actor, best known for his role as Loki in the Thor franchise, is about to star in King Kong reboot Skull Island, out in New Zealand cinemas on March 9.

