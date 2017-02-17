Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling jump for joy in 'magical' NZ

Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling are jumping for joy in southern paradise as they make the most of their time in New Zealand.

The Hollywood heavyweights have been gushing about New Zealand since arriving in Queenstown, where they will spend two weeks filming Disney movie A Wrinkle in Time.

Witherspoon, 40, has shared in an Instagram post today how excited she is to explore the country with cast mate Kaling, 37.

"Couldn't be more excited to discover #NewZealand with this lady," Witherspoon captioned the image of her and her co-star leaping in the air, high above spectacular Lake Wakatipu.

The bubbly blonde is head over heels in love with New Zealand, having shared a number of scenic snaps including one this morning asking "New Zealand, why are you so magical?"

Actress and comedian Kaling joined the action this morning with a surreal photo of their filming location for the day.

"The home of Frodo, Bilbo, Saruman, Jemaine, Bret, and Lorde," she quipped.

- NZ Herald