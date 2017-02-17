A new Lorde song could be out in just three weeks

A release date for new Lorde material appears to have leaked - and it's sooner than you think.

The date was reported to have leaked by her label Republic Records, with a website listing the release of a new song or album as March 7.

A Lorde fan page on Twitter showed the listing with the song or album title reported as "confidential".

911 POP MUSIC EMERGENCY NEW LORDE MUSIC COMING OUT ON MARCH 7TH pic.twitter.com/tvjGxiIsu2 — Lorde Daily (@LordeDaily) February 16, 2017

If true, it will be the first new material we've heard from the Kiwi pop star since her collaberation with Disclosure on the single Magnets in 2015.

Her debut, Pure Heroine, was released in 2013, which contained her hit single Royals.

She was reported to have filmed a new music video in Los Angeles over the past week, and also played the new album to industry insiders, with several brief reviews appearing on Twitter.

Lorde also has several festival appearances booked in for later in the year, including Coachella in April and the Governor's Ball in June.

- NZ Herald