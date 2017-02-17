8:25am Fri 17 February
A new Lorde song could be out in just three weeks

Lorde's new album could be just three weeks away, if a new leaked release date of March 7 is to be believed. Photo/AP
A release date for new Lorde material appears to have leaked - and it's sooner than you think.

The date was reported to have leaked by her label Republic Records, with a website listing the release of a new song or album as March 7.

A Lorde fan page on Twitter showed the listing with the song or album title reported as "confidential".


If true, it will be the first new material we've heard from the Kiwi pop star since her collaberation with Disclosure on the single Magnets in 2015.

Her debut, Pure Heroine, was released in 2013, which contained her hit single Royals.

She was reported to have filmed a new music video in Los Angeles over the past week, and also played the new album to industry insiders, with several brief reviews appearing on Twitter.

Read more: Lorde has debuted her new album - and the reviews are in

Lorde also has several festival appearances booked in for later in the year, including Coachella in April and the Governor's Ball in June.

- NZ Herald

