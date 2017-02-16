Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka are still putting on a show about their relationship

By Nick Bond

Mariah Carey and dancer boy-toy Bryan Tanaka are very much in love - or at least, that's what they want us to think.

Many viewers speculated that the pair's romance was purely for the benefit of TV cameras, seeing as it played out across ten episodes of the diva's recent reality 'docuseries' Mariah's World.

But the cameras have stopped filming and the pair are still flaunting their 'love', with Carey sharing a very Mariah, very OTT snap of the two for Valentine's Day. With Carey in a strapless bikini and Tanaka shirtless, the pair pose in a gold-tinted jacuzzi while clutching glasses of pink champagne:

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 14, 2017 at 10:16pm PST

"Happy Valentines Day! #happy #moments #bubbles," Carey captioned the pic.

Earlier this month, Carey's ex-husband Nick Cannon cast doubt on her new relationship, telling Howard Stern he thought it was all faked for the benefit of television.

Carey's recent E! 'docuseries' showed the singer mounting a world tour while struggling to keep her relationship with Australian billionaire James Packer afloat. As the pair's engagement faltered, back-up dancer Takana, 33, entered the fray.

READ MORE:

• Watch: Deleted scenes from THAT Shortland St 'penis' moment

• Set accident: 'We killed Drew Barrymore'

Continued below.

Related Content Mariah Carey burns wedding dress in new music video aimed at ex-fiance James Packer After Beyonce and Jay-Z, here are 10 other celebrity couples to have twins Emily Yahr: Mariah Carey and her backup dancer romance: Has any reality TV plot ever looked so scripted?

By the series' end, the two were shown having whispered, well-lit conversations about their feelings for each other in front of the cameras.

"When you start trying to pull a fast one on people, that s**t is silly. They wrote the story! That s**t is like a soap opera: 'The billionaire doesn't know, and here's the handsome young dancer'," said Cannon.

"I mean ... I think the whole reality show is fake. You can't have a well-lit private conversation, it doesn't happen. I don't buy none of that s**t. There was one episode where I was there - I showed up to hang out with my kids and I was like, 'There's f**king cameras here?'"

Season two, anybody?

- news.com.au