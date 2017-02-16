5:31pm Thu 16 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Two more Big Bang cast to be paid US$1m per episode

The five cast members of The Big Bang Theory who make US$1 million an episode. Photo/Supplied
The five cast members of The Big Bang Theory who make US$1 million an episode. Photo/Supplied

Two more Big Bang Theory stars are set to get paid US$1 million per episode.

According to insiders who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar are close to signing new contracts which will see them get paid the same amount as the show's three main stars.

Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco renegotiated their salaries back in 2014 before filming season eight and secured a pay rise from US$325,000 per episode each to $1 million per episode.

All of the show's stars are expected to sign on the dotted line to appear in another two seasons of the sitcom [season 11 and season 12] with CBS Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves saying the deal to extend the show is "very very close" to being finalised.

It's not known if season 12 will be the show's last, but if they're pocketing a million bucks per episode, you can bet the show's stars will be hoping it isn't.

The sitcom started in 2007, and follows a group of scientists and pop culture nerds. It currently airs on TVNZ 2.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 16 Feb 2017 17:31:40 Processing Time: 654ms