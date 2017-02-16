Adele made upward of $800K each night on last year's tour

Adele made over $800,000 every night during her world tour last year.

The 28-year-old singer has become one of the highest -paid performers ever after raking in the huge amount, according to new accounts filed by her firm Remedy Touring, of which she is the sole director.

The Sun reports that Adele's company made a profit of $19.8 million between October 2015 and April 2016.

A source told the publication: "Given this was Adele's first ever world tour her earnings really are incredible.

"If you break it down then she was making more than half a million every single night.

"The latest accounts just go up until April, when she was only a few months into the tour, which make it all the more astounding.

"Adele was selling out arena after arena every night so her income would definitely have shot up at the same rate throughout the rest of the year.

"It's no wonder she was so keen to upgrade to stadiums for her upcoming Australia tour."

Meanwhile, it has been claimed that the star has decided to take a lengthy break from the music industry when she wraps up her 'Adele Live' tour later this year.

Adele is reportedly planning to have another child with her husband Simon Konecki, 42, the father of her four-year-old son Angelo.

The couple - who have been together for five years - got engaged in October during Adele's world tour and she revealed at the Grammy Awards that they had secretly wed, when she referred to Simon as her "husband", during her acceptance speech for Album of the Year.

Adele said: "Grammys, I appreciate it, the Academy, I love you, my manager, my husband and my son - you're the only reason I do it."

