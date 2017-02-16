Harry Potter star Scarlett Byrne is posing naked for Playboy magazine

Harry Potter actress Scarlett Byrne is trading in her wand for a more racy career.

The former child star, who starred as Draco Malfoy's friend Pansy Parkinson, is all grown up and posing naked for Playboy magazine, the Daily Mail reports.

The British actress, 26, shared a Valentine's Day photo of herself from the spread on Instagram and captioned the photo: 'Nude is normal.'

A post shared by scarlett (@scarleybyrne) on Feb 13, 2017 at 2:12pm PST

The gorgeous black and white photo shows Scarlett on a balcony looking over her shoulder, with what appears to be a silk sheet covering her mid-section.

Part of her derriere is showing as she strategically angles her body to make sure she's showing off her best angles.

Scarlett added: "I'm very proud to be a part of the March/April issue of Playboy. I penned a short essay along with my pictorial titled, The Feminist Mystique."

She also went on to thank Playboy, along with Hugh Hefner's son Cooper Hefner, who is the magazine's Chief Creative Officer and Scarlett's fiance.

"A big thank you... for such a unique opportunity," she quipped, ending her message with the note: "Naked is normal."

She's set to appear in the March/April issues of the magazine, which apparently will return to full nudity after almost exactly a year without it.

In a statement, Cooper said: "I'll be the first to admit that the way in which the magazine portrayed nudity was dated, but removing it entirely was a mistake. Nudity was never the problem because nudity isn't a problem. Today we're taking our identity back and reclaiming who we are."

The actress got engaged to the Playboy heir in August 2015, although the two have not yet tied the knot.

Cooper and his brother Marston, 24, were born to Hefner's second wife Kimberley Conrad, a former Playmate of the Year, whom he divorced in 2010 after 21 years of marriage.

Hugh, who is worth an estimated $50 million, has been grooming his youngest son to take over as the public face of Playboy.

Scarlett first shot to fame in her role in the Harry Potter series, but she later went on to appear in The Vampire Diaries and Falling Skies.

- Daily Mail