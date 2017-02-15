11:42am Thu 16 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

In new report, man claims Justin Bieber punched him in June

CLEVELAND (AP) " A Las Vegas man who says Justin Bieber assaulted him in Cleveland eight months ago has filed a police report about the fracas.

Thirty-four-year-old Rodney Cannon claims in the report filed Tuesday with Cleveland police that the pop star took his sunglasses inside a hotel after a Cleveland Cavaliers playoff game on June 8. He says in the report that Bieber and possibly a bodyguard then punched him. He also says he wrestled Bieber to the ground to restrain him.

Bieber's publicist didn't immediately return a message seeking comment on the accusations.

Cannon referred questions Wednesday about the encounter " and why he waited to file the report " to an attorney who also didn't immediately return a message.

A Cleveland police spokesman says the episode is under investigation.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 16 Feb 2017 11:42:41 Processing Time: 457ms