Hilary Duff's ex-husband Mike Comrie is being investigated for rape

Hilary Duff's ex-husband Mike Comrie is under investigation for rape.

The LAPD is investigating allegations Comrie raped a woman Saturday at his West LA condo, the Daily Mail reports.

According to TMZ, the Canadian 36-year-old insisted that the encounter was consensual and he's known the woman for years.

When Radar Online contacted Hilary's mother Susan, she said Mike was a "great guy" but would not comment otherwise.

This after the Flock of Dudes actress told Cosmopolitan that she was "good friends" with the retired NHL star and "wouldn't choose anyone else to co parent with."

Duff and Comrie - whose divorce was finalised a year ago - will celebrate their son Luca's fifth birthday next month.

On the career front, the Texan-born blonde will resume her role as Kelsey Peters in the fourth season of Younger.

- Daily Mail