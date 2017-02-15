10:55am Thu 16 February
Feds raid NYC's Friars Club in possible embezzlement probe

NEW YORK (AP) " Investigators with the U.S. Postal Service have raided New York's legendary Friars Club in a possible embezzlement probe.

Postal Inspection Service spokeswoman Donna Harris confirmed news reports Wednesday that agents had served a search warrant at the Manhattan club known for celebrity roasts. She declined to give any details about the case.

One longtime Friar, billionaire businessman John Catsimatidis (kat-sih-mah-TEE'-dihz), said Wednesday that some of the membership suspected someone was embezzling funds and reported it to the U.S. Attorney's office last fall.

The private club had no immediate response to a request for comment. Federal prosecutors wouldn't comment.

Over the years, the club has roasted the likes of Humphrey Bogart, Chevy Chase and Donald Trump. Last year, it hosted a 95th birthday party for Jerry Lewis.

