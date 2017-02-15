Love Actually is getting a 10 minute sequel for charity

NEARLY fourteen years after the release of Love Actually, the smash hit movie is getting a sequel.

Kind of.

Richard Curtis, who directed the 2003 romantic Christmas comedy, is getting the beloved cast back together to film a mini sequel for charity Comic Relief's Red Nose Day.

Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Hugh Grant, Rowan Atkinson, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Martine McCutcheon, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Bill Nighy, Lucia Moniz, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Marcus Brigstocke and Olivia Olson have all been called back to revisit the lives of their characters.

"I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to Love Actually, but I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to," Curtis explained in an article posted on the fundraiser's website.

"Who has aged best? I guess that's the big question ... or is it so obviously Liam?

"We've been delighted and grateful that so many of the cast are around and able to take part - and it'll certainly be a nostalgic moment getting back together and recreating their characters 14 years later.

"We hope to make something that'll be fun - very much in the spirit of the original film and of Red Nose Day - and which we hope will help bring lots of viewers and cash to the Red Nose Day shows."

The short film, titled Red Nose Day Actually, is still being written and will air on March 24.

- news.com.au