Dr Luke slams Kesha in damning emails, which criticise her weight

Kesha has submitted a number of damning emails in her legal battle to break ties with music producer Dr. Luke over claims he was abusive.

In documents and emails obtained by DailyMail.com, the producer criticizes her for breaking a juice cleanse with a Diet Coke and is quoted telling her, 'I don't give a sh*t what you want.'

Kesha wants to 'be free from her abuser and rebuild her physical, emotional, and mental health,' her attorney writes in court papers filed this week.

Dr. Luke has denied the claims but newly submitted emails between the producer and Kesha's manager Monica Cornia show that he was often critical of the singer's appearance.

'Nobody was calling anybody out,' Dr. Luke writes to Cornia on June 28, 2012.

'We were having a discussion on how she can be more disciplined with her diet. There have been many times we have all witnessed her breaking her diet plan. This particular time - it happened to be diet coke and turkey while on an all juice fast,' he added.

Cornia replies saying Kesha is 'a human and not a machine,' and then adds, 'if she were a machine that would be way cool and we could do whatever we want.'

Dr. Luke also says in an earlier email that 'A list songwriters and producers are reluctant to give Kesha their songs because of her weight.'

The New York Post has reported a May 2012 email exchange between Cornia, Kesha and other managers, where Cornia discusses a fight between the singer and her producer over lyrics for what would become her hit single We R Who We R.

In one email, Cornia says Dr. Luke wanted the phrase, 'You see us in the club sip sippin bub,' while Kesha preferred, 'You see us in the streets we da we da freaks,' because she doesn't go to clubs.

The Tik Tok singer has also submitted a number of damning emails in her legal battle to break ties with Dr. Luke over claims he was abusive. In an exchange with her manager, Dr. Luke wrote, 'We were having a discussion on how she can be more disciplined with her diet.'

'I don't give a s-t what you want. If you were smart you would go in and sing it,' Dr. Luke allegedly told Kesha, according to Cornia.

Cornia adds that Kesha tried to settle the spat with Dr. Luke, but 'didn't feel comfortable talking to him' in the studio.

'He refused to come downstairs ('she wears the pants in MY house?') so we left,' Cornia writes, again quoting Dr. Luke.

The parties are scheduled for a telephone conference with the judge next week.

The music stars have been in the throes of a nasty battle since 2014 when she accused him of sexual assault and he fired back claiming she fabricated the allegations in an attempt to void her record deal with his company.

Last month, Dr. Luke filed documents requesting a judge to add a defamation claim in his lawsuit against the singer after his team discovered she texted Lady Gaga saying he raped another artist.

Now, Kesha claims her career is on the line and the producer has 'purposefully delayed' the release of her new album.

In her counterclaim, obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com, her lawyers argue that Dr. Luke is stonewalling her efforts to finish the record, evidenced by the fact that she has been waiting months to have her songs approved, and that there is no promotional plan or budget in place for marketing. A release date has also not yet been finalized.

Kesha also claims that she has provided the court with significant evidence of Dr. Luke's endless abuse, citing emails in which he criticized her weight and appearance despite the fact that she had been 'starving herself on a juice cleanse'.

The documents also allege that the singer felt 'threatened' by the producer, referencing an incident where she objected to singing particular lyrics and he told her, 'I don't give a sh*t what you want. If you were smart you would go in and sing it'.

Kesha's lawyers argue that she continues to lose money because of his abuse, which has prevented her from releasing new music.

They recently argued that Dr. Luke 'verbally abused and physically threatened Kesha during the parties' contractual relationship', failed to allow Kesha to return to work and release new music, and maintained 'absolute and complete control over every material decision facing Kesha's career despite leading the Court to believe that she would be allowed to work without Dr. Luke's 'involvement'.'

