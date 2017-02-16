Greece says no to Gucci fashion show at Acropolis

ATHENS, Greece (AP) " Greece's culture ministry has rejected a request by Italian luxury brand Gucci to use the ancient Acropolis for a fashion event this summer.
Culture Minister Lydia Koniordou told state television a panel of ministry experts turned down the request late Tuesday, adding she was in "total agreement."
The Acropolis is listed as a World Heritage Site by the United Nations cultural organization, Unesco.
Koniordou said: "We have a duty to defend the importance of (the Acropolis) ... a global symbol of democracy and freedom."
Requests for commercial use of ancient monuments in Greece are rarely approved.
American singer Jennifer Lopez was granted access to the Acropolis for a 2008 photo shoot. The site also featured in the 2014 film "The Two Faces of January" starring Viggo Mortensen and Kirsten Dunst.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings