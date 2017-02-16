4:02am Thu 16 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran to play iHeartRadio Music Awards

NEW YORK (AP) " Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran and The Chainsmokers will perform at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Additional performers announced Wednesday include Shawn Mendes, Thomas Rhett, Noah Cyrus and Big Sean. Bruno Mars has also been previously announced as a performer.

Drake leads all nominees with 12 nominations, including male artist of the year, at the fourth annual awards show. The show will air live on TBS, TNT and truTV on Sunday, March 5.

___

Online: http://news.iheart.com/features/iheartradio-music-awards-15/

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 16 Feb 2017 04:02:21 Processing Time: 226ms