Series creator reveals the 'terrifying' moment he thought he'd 'killed Drew Barrymore'

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Drew Barrymore "almost died" on the set of Santa Clarita Diet.

The 41-year-old actress has to jump on man's back for her role as a zombie estate agent in the Netflix series but was forced to head to hospital after smacking her head on the concrete.

READ MORE:

• No Valentine? No problem for these stars

• Shortland Street's epic 'penis' cliffhanger goes viral

Creator Victor Fresco revealed: "The actor was a wide guy and Drew didn't get a great grip. Then he held onto her legs as she slipped off, and so she just pivoted down all the way and just hit her head. I thought, 'That's it.

We've killed Drew Barrymore.'"

Whilst Drew herself added: "It was f***ing terrifying. It was very serious. I've never had a feeling like that in my life."

After being rushed to hospital, Drew went to have MRIs and CAT scans at the hospital and production was forced to shut down as the blonde beauty recovered.

Continued below.

Related Content Video Watch: Santa Clarita Diet - official trailer My holidays: Janine Hall Road rage driver's lawyer pleads for leniency as she has 'already been punished' on Twitter

She admitted to Us Weekly magazine: "Coming back, it was scary. Everyone was really tense. [But] I love that this group of people, who aren't family necessarily, are coming together and care about my well-being. It was a nice moment where you see the good in people."

Meanwhile, Drew - who has Olive, four, and Frankie, two, with her former spouse Will Kopelman - previously admitted the role was a "total metaphor" for her life and that enjoyed being back at work after a bit of a lull.

She shared: "I really was excited about playing a woman who was becoming empowered, losing weight, pulling her s**t together. Finding that when your life really does fall apart, you don't ditch everything in it. You have to become you and take all the wonderful things in it and just find these new roads. And for me, it was a total metaphor for my life. I felt really lucky.

"I hadn't been working for years ... I was a mom who was raising her kids and I stepped aside and put everything on the back burner. I did like two movies in eight years, I just wasn't participating in a lot of aspects so this to me was such a lucky fortunate thing."