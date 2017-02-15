The 'At Home with Thor' series continues, with Taika Waititi directing more Chris Hemsworth antics

He may have be a hero, but Thor is a pretty crappy housemate.

Marvel has released a fun video revealing what the warrior, played by Chris Hemsworth, gets up to when he's not busy saving the world.

In the clip, Thor argues with his housemate Darryl who suggests the hammer-wielding god should get a day job to help pay the rent.

"Do you know what my job is?" Thor asks.

"I save the planet," he says, before cutting Darryl down to size.

"The brain is a muscle ... and this is all muscle," he says, pointing to his shirtless torso, "so I am covered in brains and I have more brains than you."

This is the second time we've received a humorous glimpse into Thor's real life after Marvel released a similar video back in October last year.

In it, Thor revealed he wasn't invited to take part in Captain America: Civil War because he does not own a phone, expecting to receive a 'raven' instead.

The clips have been put together by Kiwi funnyman Taika Waititi, who will be directing the third movie in the Thor instalment, Ragnarok.

Alongside Hemsworth, the movie will star Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett and Sir Anthony Hopkins.

No word on if Darryl has earned a role yet, but don't be surprised for at least a cameo.

- news.com.au