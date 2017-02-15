'RIP Top Gear': New trailer divides fans after yet another shake-up

By Alice Vincent

A second series of the revamped Top Gear was announced by the BBC this morning, and a first look at the "all new" motoring show has divided its cult-like following.

Top Gear will return on March 5 on BBC Two with a new presenting line-up of Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris and Rory Reid. The first photograph promises drama and excitement with a rocket launch, helicopter and Stig, the show's disguised racing driver, in the background.

It's the second line-up change in as many years. LeBlanc and radio presenter Chris Evans took over when the series was rebooted following the departure of hosts Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond.

Confirmed: all new #TopGear launches Sunday 5 March. See you there pic.twitter.com/GDGVpLoiwo — Top Gear (@BBC_TopGear) February 14, 2017

But Evans quit the show after one series following plummeting ratingsand poor reviews, saying he gave it his best shot but it was "not enough".

Following his resignation, Evans said LeBlanc was the "captain" that the programme needed going forward and should remain on the show.

The first-look image has been widely discussed by Top Gear viewers, especially those who watched Hammond, Clarkson and May's new motoring show, The Grand Tour, on Amazon when it first aired last year.

Some praised the new, more streamlined line-up, saying that the natural rapport between LeBlanc, Harris and Reid would be better than the scripted humour of The Grand Tour and the last season of Top Gear.

It seems that Matt, Chris and Rory will have true banter and that's what last season of @BBC_TopGear was missing. Plus no Eddie Jordan! Yay! pic.twitter.com/eSUD9h8Qh3 — Lee Warren (@MrLeeWarren) February 14, 2017

@BBC_TopGear RIP Top Gear — RIP Pete Burns (@heyjackwilson) February 14, 2017

@BBC_TopGear You fired the others? Best choice you've done! These trio are waay better than the 6 you had — Faisal Almughirah (@F_Almughirah) February 14, 2017

@BBC_TopGear This will be better than The Grand Tour, which is just 100% script. — Uzair Syed (@UltimateUzair) February 14, 2017

Others, however, were less than convinced, suggesting that the show would never match up to the alchemy of Hammond, Clarkson and May and, in some cases, should be canned altogether:

@BBC_TopGear Back to same format I see, 3 blokes presenting. Thought TG was going to be different after JC, JM, and RH? — Baz (@256baz) February 14, 2017

Top Gear returns this March! On BBC 2!" Well that's my day ruined. Let me just think why that's a bad idea... pic.twitter.com/zsb3qtDv3e — Lee (@Lee_Lee_94) February 14, 2017

@BBC_TopGear it's dead, grand tour is killing it — 'appy cabbie chappie (@pauliesaurus0) February 14, 2017

But many fans were just pleased that Top Gear was back - and potentially with a bang.

@BBC_TopGear @harrismonkey Chris, Rory and Matt now that's gonna be decent i'll have two car shows to watch now — Escu Stefan (@escu_s) February 14, 2017

@BBC_TopGear There is room in the world for more than one car show, and hopefully top gear will return to be a proper car show. — Wᴜʟʟɪᴇᴇ (@WullieDuncan) February 14, 2017

The first trailer for the latest series was released earlier in February and featured an array of supercars and extraordinary vehicles, from the Aston Martin DB11 to the Ferrari FXX K, to the Russian eight-wheeled Avtoros Shaman.

Top Gear returns on BBC Two on Sunday March 5.

- Daily Telegraph UK