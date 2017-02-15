4:00pm Wed 15 February
'RIP Top Gear': New trailer divides fans after yet another shake-up

By Alice Vincent

A second series of the revamped Top Gear was announced by the BBC this morning, and a first look at the "all new" motoring show has divided its cult-like following.

Top Gear will return on March 5 on BBC Two with a new presenting line-up of Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris and Rory Reid. The first photograph promises drama and excitement with a rocket launch, helicopter and Stig, the show's disguised racing driver, in the background.

It's the second line-up change in as many years. LeBlanc and radio presenter Chris Evans took over when the series was rebooted following the departure of hosts Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond.


But Evans quit the show after one series following plummeting ratingsand poor reviews, saying he gave it his best shot but it was "not enough".

Following his resignation, Evans said LeBlanc was the "captain" that the programme needed going forward and should remain on the show.

The first-look image has been widely discussed by Top Gear viewers, especially those who watched Hammond, Clarkson and May's new motoring show, The Grand Tour, on Amazon when it first aired last year.

Some praised the new, more streamlined line-up, saying that the natural rapport between LeBlanc, Harris and Reid would be better than the scripted humour of The Grand Tour and the last season of Top Gear.

Others, however, were less than convinced, suggesting that the show would never match up to the alchemy of Hammond, Clarkson and May and, in some cases, should be canned altogether:





But many fans were just pleased that Top Gear was back - and potentially with a bang.



The first trailer for the latest series was released earlier in February and featured an array of supercars and extraordinary vehicles, from the Aston Martin DB11 to the Ferrari FXX K, to the Russian eight-wheeled Avtoros Shaman.

Top Gear returns on BBC Two on Sunday March 5.

- Daily Telegraph UK

