Alanis Morissette's home reportedly burgled of more than $2m worth of jewellery

Alanis Morissette has reportedly been robbed of NZ $2.8 million worth of jewellery.

The 42-year-old singer's home was reportedly broken into last Thursday and the crooks made off with the expensive collection of accessories, according to TMZ.

Law enforcement officials told the publication the burglars broke into her home in Brentwood, California, which is reportedly a "very secure area", whilst the Ironic hitmaker was not present at the property.

As of the time of writing, it is unknown whether anything other than jewellery was taken from the You Oughta Know hitmaker's home.

The news comes just one month after the star's former business manager admitted to stealing more than US $7 million from the singer and other stars.

US prosecutors confirmed in January Jonathan Schwartz had been charged with fraud over claims he transferred Morissette's money into his own accounts.

Initially, Schwartz told investigators he had invested the cash in an illegal marijuana-growing business. But in a court room in Los Angeles he confessed to stealing as much as US $4.8 million from Morissette and more than US $2 million from other celebrity clients, none of whom have been named.

As a result, Schwartz - who handled the chart-topping musician's finances between 2009 and 2016 - is set for a jail sentence of between four and six years, assuming he is convicted on criminal charges.

According to his lawyer Nathan Hochman, Schwartz had co-operated with the investigation and accepts full responsibility for his actions.

The situation only came to light when Alanis appointed a new financial manager, who quickly noticed there were major discrepancies between her earnings and her balance.

-Bang! Showbiz