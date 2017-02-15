Harrison Ford flew his private plane close to a commercial flight

Harrison Ford was involved in a plane incident on Monday (13.02.17).

The Star Wars: The Force Awakens actor was flying his private plane into John Wayne Airport near Orange County when he reportedly flew close to a taxiing American Airlines flight, which was carrying 110 passengers, as he came into land.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement: "Air traffic controllers cleared the pilot of a single-engine Aviat Husky to land on Runway 20L at John Wayne Airport Monday afternoon.

"The pilot correctly read back the clearance. The pilot then landed on a taxiway that runs parallel to the runway, overflying a Boeing 737 that was holding short of the runway."

No one was injured in the close call but the FAA are currently investigating this incident.

It is not the first plane incident the 74-year-old actor - who has many years of flying experience - has been involved in as of late.

In March 2015, FordfH was flying his two-seater vintage World War II training plane when he was forced to land it on Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles after the plane suffered engine failure.

At the time, it was revealed Ford performed a "textbook emergency landing", which saved his life.

Film producer Ryan Kavanagh - who has a pilot licence and flies his helicopter to work daily - witnessed what happened and believes he "did the impossible" by landing on the golf course.

He said: "He literally had five seconds, and 99 per cent of pilots would have turned around to go back to the runway and would have crashed - it would have stalled, gone nose first and crashed.

"He would have minimal damages if the trees were not [on the golf course]. He made the correct turn that the plane was designed for with an engine out. Harrison did what the best pilots in the world would do."