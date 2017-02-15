Ben Affleck reportedly wants nothing to do with Batman anymore

It looks like the internet is going to get its wish: Ben Affleck reportedly doesn't want anything to do with Batman anymore.

A report on Collider Movie Talk has fuelled rumours that the Oscar winner is done with playing the Caped Crusader, and does not want to star in the stand-alone film, The Batman.

John Campea said on the show that at least three sources associated with the franchise and Warner Bros, which produce the DC movies, have approached him about Affleck's future with the franchise.

"Ben Affleck, make no mistake, he does want out. He doesn't want to be Batman anymore."

Campea added: "I have been told that Affleck is talking with Warner Bros in an attempt to get out of being Batman, and if they do not let him out of being Batman that the stand-alone Batman film that ultimately happens will be the last time we see Affleck as Batman."

Although he urged viewers to take it with a grain of salt, the rumour follows other suggestions that Affleck is done with the series.

Affleck recently dropped out of directing The Batman, citing that he did not have the ability to both star in and direct the movie.

"Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require.

Continued below.

Related Content The top 10 Batman actors ever, from George Clooney to Will Arnett Lego Batman just gave Fifty Shades Darker a spanking Temuera Morrison to romance Nicole Kidman as Aquaman's dad in new superhero movie

"I am still in this, and we are making it, but we are currently looking for a director. I remain extremely committed to this project, and look forward to bringing this to life for fans around the world."

Forbes later reported that the entire script was being rewritten.

Affleck first appeared as Batman in last year's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, his first superhero role since the poorly received Daredevil.

After an intense internet backlash to his casting, the movie was a financial success but was torn apart by fans and critics alike.

While promoting the movie, Affleck appeared depressed when asked about the reviews, spawning the ''Sadfleck'' meme.

He is set to appear in both parts of Justice League, the first half of which comes out in November.

Neither Affleck or Warner Bros have commented on the rumour.

- NZ Herald