Guns and Roses upset fans after mistaking Melbourne for Sydney

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Following their massive shows here in New Zealand, Guns n Roses have been touring around Australia for one week and it seems the time on the road might be getting to them.

The band somehow managed to mix up which city they were in when they took to the stage at Melbourne's MCG on Tuesday night, opening the concert by saying 'hello Sydney' as they greeted the 70,000 strong crowd, the Daily Mail reports.

READ MORE:

• Reece is withering - but why?

• All Black Captain talks dirty for Valentine's Day

After fans were kept waiting almost an hour for the band to take to the stage, they were unimpressed when Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan did eventually appear.

According to The Age, there was a 'chorus of boos' following the gaffe and one fan even yelled back at the rockers, reminding them: 'You're in Melbourne!'

Axel Rose last played Melbourne in 2013 as Guns N' Roses with a fill-in band, making this the original band's first Melbourne performance in 24 years, since they played Calder Park in 1993.

Some fans took to Twitter to publicise the slip up, with one fan noting: 'Guns n Roses just came out at their "Melbourne" concert yelling SYDNEY!!!... Doh'!'

The band later took to Twitter to apologise to concert-goers for the error, saying their guitar technician McBob - who introduces the band on stages around the world - messed up for the first time in 30 years.

Melbourne!

Accidentally after 30 years McBob made an error, we're truly sorry. Thank you for coming out tonight! — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) February 14, 2017

- Daily Mail