Solange Knowles angry Beyonce's album was overlooked at Grammys

Solange Knowles has vented her anger at Beyonce being overlooked for the Album of the Year gong at this year's Grammys.

In a series of now-deleted tweets, the 30-year-old sister of Beyonce criticised the Record Academy for giving the night's most prestigious award to only two black artists since 1997.

Solange wrote: "There have only been two black winners in the last 20 years for album of the year. There have been over 200 black artist[s] who have performed."

Solange's statement was factually inaccurate as Lauryn Hill, OutKast, the late Ray Charles, and Herbie Hancock have all won the gong over the last 20 years.

However, the singer-songwriter continued with her rant after Beyonce's Lemonade album was overlooked in favour of 25 by Adele.

She said: "Create your own committees, build your own institutions, give your friends awards, award yourself, and be the gold you wanna hold my g's. (sic)"

Solange's criticism of the annual awards bash came after she came out in support of a Tumblr post from Grammy boycotter Frank Ocean, who took aim at the event's producer Ken Ehrlich and writer David Wild.

Solange wrote "Wuddup frank (sic)" next to a post which read: "I'm one of the best alive and if you're up for a discussion about the cultural bias and general nerve damage the show you produce suffers from then I'm all for it."

Continued below.

Related Content Why Solange was jealous of Kelly Rowland Beyoncé's pregnancy announcement shows once again she's the queen of keeping a secret Beyonce pregnant with twins: Names for her new babies

And Solange's obvious frustration was given further credence by Adele during her acceptance speech for the Album of the Year gong, when she admitted she thought Beyonce deserved the title.

The London-born star said: "I can't possibly accept this award, and I'm very humbled, and I'm very grateful and gracious."

"But my artist of my life is Beyoncé and this album, for me, the Lemonade album, was just so monumental."