JK Rowling contines to epicly troll Piers Morgan in their Twitter spat

JK Rowling and Piers Morgan have been embroiled in a Twitter spat for nearly a week now, and it seems the British public has a clear favourite for who should emerge victorious.

According to YouGov poll results released on Tuesday, when asked who they prefer out of Rowling and Morgan, 55 per cent of respondents sided with the Harry Potter author, while just 9 per cent said they preferred Morgan.

British public vastly prefers J.K. Rowling (55%) to Piers Morgan (9%) following their twitter spat this weekend https://t.co/Wxe9Or8tqe pic.twitter.com/ZUWViRUkjl — YouGov (@YouGov) 14 February 2017

The pair have been engaged in a Twitter spat over the past few days, after Rowling shared a video clip on Twitter of Morgan's recent appearance on US talk show Real Time, in which he was berated for his support of Donald Trump by comedian Jim Jeffries.

Rowling wrote: "Yes, watching Piers Morgan being told to f--- off on live TV is *exactly* as satisfying as I'd always imagined."

Good Morning Britain presenter Morgan replied: "This is why I've never read a single word of Harry Potter."

The author picked up on the strangeness of his reply, commenting: "Because you had a premonition that one day the author would roar with laughter at seeing you called out for your bulls*** on live TV?"

Piers Morgan replied to this by saying she was "superior, dismissive and arrogant".

He wrote: "The superior, dismissive arrogance of rabid Remain/Clinton supporters like @jk_rowling is, of course, precisely why both campaigns lost."

She replied: "The fact-free, amoral, bigotry-apologism of celebrity toady Piers Morgan is, of course, why it's so delicious to see him told to f*** off."

And so it has continued. Morgan has since criticised Rowling in his Daily Mail column, saying her "sense of political and cultural self-importance is staggeringly overblown for a woman who writes about Hogwarts and Muggles."

Just been sent this! Could the writer let me know who he is? I'd love to thank him! #Valentines pic.twitter.com/OQtbxPD6AL — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) 14 February 2017

Most recently, Morgan accidentally insulted his own writing after Rowling tweeted praise about herself she said she was anonymously sent by an admirer.

Seemingly incensed, Morgan wrote: "Priceless #humblebrag BS. Nobody plays the celebrity game more abusively or ruthlessly than you, Ms 'Intensely Private Billionaire'."

Priceless #humblebrag BS. Nobody plays the celebrity game more abusively or ruthlessly than you, Ms 'Intensely Private Billionaire'. https://t.co/5ysnfefa3d — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) 14 February 2017

The praise was, of course, written by Morgan himself in a 2010 article for the Daily Mail.

Morgan has definitely come out the loser in this equation, becoming the victim of hundreds of trolls for picking a fight with her.

The Big Green Bookshop in London has bested them all, though, by tweeting Morgan every single line from the Harry Potter books one by one.

.@piersmorgan Mr. and Mrs. Dursley, of number four, Privet Drive, were proud to say

that they were perfectly normal, thank you very much. — Big Green Bookshop (@Biggreenbooks) 11 February 2017

The co-owner, Simon Key, told Sky News: "I'm doing it because Piers clearly spends all day on Twitter staring at his timeline.

"He clearly needs a bit of a break from all the abuse, so as he mentioned that he hasn't read any JK Rowling, rather than having to tear himself away from Twitter to read it, I'd tweet him."

A version of this article originally appeared on telegraph.co.uk

- Daily Telegraph UK