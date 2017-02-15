The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending February 12, 2017:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang

2. Enlight, Lightricks Ltd.

3. OK Golf, Okidokico Entertainment Inc.

4. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi

5. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

8. True Skate, True Axis

9. NBA 2K17, 2K

10. Tabs & Chords by Ultimate Guitar - learn and play, Ultimate Guitar

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Bitmoji - Your Personal Emoji, Bitstrips

2. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. YouTube - Watch and Share Videos, Music & Clips, Google, Inc.

5. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

7. Google Maps - Navigation & Transit, Google, Inc.

8. Cash me outside, Anonymous Inc

9. Uber, Uber Technologies, Inc.

10. 8 Ball Pool, Miniclip.com

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang

2. Ultimate Cat Simulator, Gluten Free Games

3. OK Golf, Okidokico Entertainment Inc.

4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

5. Scribblenauts Unlimited, Warner Bros.

6. Terraria, 505 Games (US), Inc.

7. Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location, Scott Cawthon

8. SpongeBob Moves In, Nickelodeon

9. Goat Simulator Waste of Space, Coffee Stain Studios AB

10. Bloons TD 5 HD, Ninja Kiwi

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. YouTube - Watch and Share Videos, Music & Clips, Google, Inc.

2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

3. Bubble Witch 3 Saga, King

4. Paper.io, Voodoo

5. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

7. Temple Run 2, Imangi Studios, LLC

8. Google Chrome - The Fast and Secure Web Browser, Google, Inc.

9. LEGO Life - Create, share & discover, LEGO Systems, Inc

10. Chameleon Run, Noodlecake Studios Inc

