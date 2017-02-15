7:12am Wed 15 February
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending February 12, 2017:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Trolls

2. Hacksaw Ridge

3. John Wick

4. Arrival

5. Captain Fantastic

6. Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

7. The Accountant (2016)

8. Manchester By the Sea

9. Masterminds (2016)

10. The Girl On the Train (2016)

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. Captain Fantastic

2. Manchester By the Sea

3. Loving

4. The Dressmaker

5. Almost Adults

6. Our Kind of Traitor

7. Whiplash

8. Youth In Oregon

9. Crazy Heart

10. A Man Called Ove

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

