Review: 'The Freedom Broker' has gripping action, thrills

"The Freedom Broker" (Quercus), by K.J. Howe

A woman who runs an organization that specializes in recovering victims from kidnappings finds herself in a case that hits too close to home in K.J. Howe's novel "The Freedom Broker."

Thea Paris runs Quantum International Security. She's the only woman in the world who leads an organization that deals with abductions and recovery. When she was a young girl, she witnessed the kidnapping of her older brother. He was never the same. Her father is a well-respected oil tycoon who wants his daughter to run his company.

She visits her father for a birthday celebration. After giving him his present, she heads out for a quick run before the festivities begin. When she returns, she's shocked to find one of her father's most trusted friends is dead. Her father has been taken, and now she must use every source at her disposal to get him back.

Diplomacy mixed with a black-ops team of professionals usually gets results for Thea, but this time both might get her father killed.

Howe uses fascinating details regarding real-world teams that specialize in kidnapping with gripping action and thrills to make this an amazing page-turner.

It's hard to believe that this is her first novel because the story, characters and pacing feel like the work of a much more experienced storyteller. This is the first in a series, and further adventures featuring Thea Paris and her company will be eagerly anticipated.