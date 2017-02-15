6:30am Wed 15 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Woman chained in container says she was raped daily

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) " A South Carolina woman says she was raped daily for two months while chained inside a container by a man accused of killing her boyfriend and six others.

Kala Brown spoke to the TV show "Dr. Phil," marking the first time she's talked publicly since her Nov. 3 rescue.

Brown told host Phillip McGraw that Todd Kohlhepp shot her boyfriend in the chest, then gagged her, handcuffed her ankles and wrists, chained her by the neck and raped her.

Kohlhepp faces murder, kidnapping and weapon charges. He is not charged with sexual assault. Spokesmen for the sheriff and prosecutor declined to address rape allegations or whether more charges are forthcoming.

The Associated Press normally does not identify victims of sexual assault but is naming Brown after she publicly identified herself.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 15 Feb 2017 06:30:15 Processing Time: 1098ms