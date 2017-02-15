5:25am Wed 15 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Downey Jr., Linklater to make film based on podcast

NEW YORK (AP) " Richard Linklater and Robert Downey Jr. are teaming up to make a film adapted from a podcast.

Megan Ellison's Annapurna Pictures announced Monday evening that it will produce the untitled film, with Linklater directing and Downey Jr. starring. It will be based on the episode "Man of the People" from the Reply All podcast. The episode, which aired in January, chronicles the true story of a doctor who scammed his way to fame and fortune, and the doctor who brought him down.

Downey Jr. previously starred in Linklater's animated "A Scanner Darkly." The new film will be a break from Downey's Iron Man duties, which include the upcoming "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and next year's "Avenger's Infinity War."

Linklater is also prepping "The Last Flag Flying" with Steve Carell and Bryan Cranston.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 15 Feb 2017 07:01:53 Processing Time: 22ms