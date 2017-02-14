Katy Perry under fire for dissing Britney Spears, joking about mental health

Katy Perry apologised to her parents after swearing on the Grammy Awards red carpet, but she may have a bigger apology to make if Britney Spears fans have anything to say about it.

The Chained to the Rhythm singer slipped up after getting carried away while discussing her upcoming new album on Monday, prompting her to joke she'll never be invited back to the prestigious ceremony.

Speaking to Ryan Seacrest, she said: "[The album has] got a wide range of feelings and emotions. I just feel a little bit more conscious than I've ever have and kind of worked out some of my s**t.

"Oh! Sorry! I'm live! I still didn't stop swearing obviously. I'll never be on this show again -- goodbye live! Well, sorry mom and dad!"

But the 32-year-old pop star also sparked outrage for appearing to mock Britney Spears - who infamously shaved her head during her 2007 meltdown - when discussing what she's been doing in her break from the spotlight.

She said of her time out: "Yeah, that's called taking care of your mental health. [It's been] fantastic and I haven't shaved my head yet!"

And Katy also made similar remarks when discussing her new blonde hair cut.

She said: "It's the last colour in the spectrum that I can do, I've done all of them and the only thing left to do is shave my head which I'm really saving for a public breakdown. I'm down for that."

Spears' fans were "disgusted" by Perry's remarks, taking to Twitter to express their outrage toward the singer and their support for Spears.

Have always liked Katy Perry very much, have even met her. But after what she said last night, I've lost a lot of respect for her... — DailySpears (@DailySpears) February 13, 2017

Making a joke about mental health issues isnt OK, @katyperry! — DailySpears ✨ (@DailySpears) February 13, 2017

1 minute I'm praising Katy Perry for her "resist" performance then I hear her mean comments about mental health & Britney Spears. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/3xk5COWAEL — Audra Wise (@WiseAudra) February 13, 2017

We're demanding you issue an apology to Britney Spears. 1500 words minimum. MLA Format. Submitted via instagram. Due by midnight. @katyperry — Cody (@codyspearz) February 13, 2017

Away from controversial subjects, the Dark Horse hitmaker explained how she is "proud" of her new music, which is more thoughtful and she hopes will spark conversations.

She said: "I'm so proud of it. I think it's a new era of me. I call it an era of purposeful thought.

"All of my songs have always had layers to them...I used to be kind of the queen of innuendos and I woke up and educated myself more and I think I'm maybe more the queen of subtext and I think it's a song that starts conversations...and I think we need to listen to each other."

However, she insists that doesn't mean it will be a sedate record.

She added: "It will make them move. There's going to be all kinds of stuff on there and don't worry, you're going to have some of that gold old Katy Perry fluffy stuff that you love so much."

