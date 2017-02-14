New Zealand's top love songs this Valentine's Day

Nothing gets you in the Valentine's mood better than a few saucy songs right?

Spotify has just revealed New Zealand's top love songs and sexy tracks so you know what to add to tonight's playlist.

Drake takes the top Valentine's Day song spot for Kiwi listeners with his hit Marvin's Room and Ed Sheeran battles it out with oldies but goodies, Eric Clapton, Aerosmith, and Elton John for a place in the top 5.

I Will Always Love You by Whitney Houston and She Will Be Loved by Maroon 5 also make an appearance in the top 10.

Interestingly, Cantina Band from the Star Wars: A New Hope soundtrack takes out the number one spot on the top sexy time playlists... alright New Zealand, whatever you're into.

Check out our favourite loved up tunes:

Top Valentine's Day Songs in New Zealand

1.Marvins Room- Drake

2.Thinking Out Loud - Ed Sheeran

3.Wonderful Tonight - Eric Clapton

4.I Don't Want to Miss a Thing - Aerosmith

5.Your Song - Elton John

6.I Will Always Love You - Whitney Houston

7.Tenerife Sea - Ed Sheeran

8.Kiss Me - Sixpence None The Richer

9.Crazy Love - Van Morrison

10.She Will Be Loved - Maroon 5

Top Love Songs in New Zealand

1.Fake Love - Drake

2.Let Me Love You - DJ Snake

3.Thinking Out Loud - Ed Sheeran

4.Say You Won't Let Go - James Arthur

5. Love Yourself - Justin Bieber

6.Love On The Brain - Rihanna

7.Love Me Now - John Legend

8. All of Me - John Legend

9.Send My Love (To Your New Lover) - Adele

10.In the Name of Love - Martin Garrix

Top Love Artists in New Zealand

1.UB40

2.Katchafire

3.Six60

4.Kolohe Kai

5.Rihanna

6.Justin Bieber

7.Sons Of Zion

8.Yelawolf

9.Adele

10.Tomorrow People

Top Sex Songs In New Zealand

1.Cantina Band - John Williams

2.Birthday Sex - Jeremih

3.Sex With Me -Rihanna

4.Earned It (Fifty Shades Of Grey) - From The "Fifty Shades Of Grey" Soundtrack - The Weeknd

5.Sex - Cheat Codes

6.Sex on Fire - Kings of Leon

7.Under The Bridge - Red Hot Chili Peppers

8.Pony - Ginuwine

9.Often - The Weeknd

10.Slow Motion - Trey Songz

Top Sex Artists In New Zealand

1.Red Hot Chili Peppers

2.Ninja Sex Party

3.Sex Pistols

4.Rihanna

5.The Weeknd

6.Enrique Iglesias

7.Kings of Leon

8.Cigarettes After Sex

9.Blake Shelton

10.Drake

- NZ Herald