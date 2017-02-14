Donald Trump's tweets have been turned into an early-2000s emo song

If you've paid any attention to Twitter - or you know, the news - lately, you'll have noticed Trump's tweets tend to be a little glass-half-empty more often than not.

A band called Super Deluxe noticed and took some of the US President's more angsty, angry and defeatist tweets and did the only thing it made sense to do: They turned it into an early 2000s emo anthem.

READ MORE:

• Reece is withering - but why?

• All Black Captain talks dirty for Valentine's Day

"We noticed that @realdonaldtrump's tweets are basically the lyrics to an early 2000s emo song, so we turned them into one," they tweeted.

And it is peak 2006 emo, complete with screaming every time Trump types in caps lock. They even made a delightful picture of Trump with the signature emo haircut.

You can hear the song and watch the tweets as they unfold here:

- NZ Herald