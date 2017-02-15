Stan Walker and Parson James' surprise duet goes viral

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A surprise collaboration between Stan Walker and US singer Parson James has gone viral.

The duo came together to record their own version of the American country classic, Tennessee Whiskey, for NZH Focus.

Speaking to NZH Focus in a break from recording, James, who is visiting New Zealand as part of the Pride Festival, said he had always been a fan of Walker, calling his voice "remarkable".

The two met at a concert when James toured here last year, and the singer said he knew he always wanted to do something with Walker.

The spur-of-the-moment video has received more than 620,000 views since it was posted to the NZ Herald Facebook page on Thursday, with more than 14,000 likes and 3000 comments.

The song is not being released commercially, so this is the only place you will be able to hear their soulful duet.

