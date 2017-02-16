Splore reveals map, line-up for this weekend's festival

If you're heading to Splore for the weekend, you might want to get there early, set up camp, then head out to explore.

That's because there's plenty to take in at the three-day festival, which kicks off on Friday at Tapapakanga Park, south of Auckland.

The site map shows that as well as seven stages playing music day and night, there are wine and beer bars, food markets and a wellness centre to explore.

If it's a tad too hot for you, there's also a beach and a freshwater lagoon for a refreshing dip.

There's plenty to keep you dancing too, with the festival's freshly released timetable showing the action kicking off at midday on Friday.

There are plenty of must-see acts performing that evening, including beat-boxer Beardyman at 7pm, hip-hop veterans Blackalicious at 10pm and Weird Together at 11.40pm.

Friday night's entertainment will finish with a 90-minute set by dance titans Pitch Black beginning at 1am, followed by DJ Greg Churchill, who performs from 2-3.30am.

On Saturday, artists scheduled to perform include Dub Pistols, Ragga Twins, Yoko Zuna, Sampa The Great, Lady Leshurr, King Kapisi and Egyptian Lover.

And on Sunday, the festival will be farewelled with afternoon sets by Dubhead, Nickdemus, and a two-hour slot by Fat Freddy's Drop.

For more information and tickets, visit www.splore.net.

- NZ Herald