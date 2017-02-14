Adele: "What the f*** does Beyonce have to do to win Album of the Year?'

Adele went full Mean Girls on the Grammys and broke her Album of the Year award in half to share with Beyonce, because she didn't feel she deserved it.

The Hello singer - who, along with the late David Bowie, was Sunday night's biggest winner after picking up five accolades - was stunned to accept the gong for her record 25 as she expected Beyonce to take it home for her visual LP Lemonade, so damaged the trophy deliberately in order to share the honour with her idol, the Daily Mail reports.

READ MORE:

• Reece is withering - but why?

&bul; All Black Captain talks dirty for Valentine's Day

There was not a dry eye in the house as the 28-year-old singer accepted the most coveted gong of the night.

It was there where Adele dedicated her big win to the 35-year-old singer as she praised the pregnant star for the 'monumental' Lemonade album.

The Rolling In the Deep hitmaker said: 'I can't possibly accept this award and I'm very humbled and I'm very grateful but the artist of my life is Beyonce. This album to me, the Lemonade album was just so monumental and so well thought out and so beautiful and soul baring.

Continued below.

Related Content Adele refuses biggest Grammy win: 'I can't possibly accept this award' Glittering night for Adele at Grammys Grammys 2017: The best, funniest and weirdest moments

'The way you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel is so empowering. I love you. I always have and I always will.'

She is understood to have split it in half to share with Beyonce, and explained at the press conference:

'Like I said in my speech, my album of the year is Lemonade. So a piece of me did die inside, as a Beyoncé fan - not going to lie.



'I was completely rooting for her, I voted for her. I felt like it was her time to win. What the f*ck does she have to do to win Album of the Year?'

Adele also took home the Song Of The Year award for Hello en route to a five award sweep.

Earlier in the night Beyonce got emotional as she accepted the Best Urban Contemporary Album gong at the as she stressed the importance of looking to the past in order to learn for the future.

The singer - who is pregnant with twins - talked about the importance of showing her children images to 'reflect their beauty' while addressing the crowd.

She concluded: 'This is something I want for every child of every race, and I feel it's vital that we learn from the past and recognise our tendencies to repeat our mistakes.'

Before the event started she also won Best Music Video for Formation.

- Daily Mail