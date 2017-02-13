I Dare You: Max Key, please stop the music

The Herald's entertainment team are daring each other to do terrible things. This week, Chris Schulz listens to Max Key's new single every day, all day, for an entire week.

Monday

"Do you want to go 'all the way' with Max Key?" That's how this dare started, with a workmate looking me dead in the eye and asking me exactly that. After some clarification, what he actually meant to ask was whether I'd be up for listening to the bandana-loving, shirt-hating DJ's new single, All the Way, for an entire week.

"You have to wake up to it," says Karl Puschmann, my stoney-faced desk neighbour with ultra-refined music tastes. "Play it at least once every hour ... go to sleep to it. Just to see if you can find any redeemable qualities." I nodded my head, thought to myself, 'How bad can it be?' and I clicked 'play' ...

For the first few listens, Key's third single - remember: he recently declared he wants to be as big as Justin Bieber - doesn't seem that bad.

I mostly listen to hip-hop, but I'm partial to a bit of cheesy dance music, and All the Way is certainly that, like a watered-down Odesza, a Seattle group who I have used to soundtrack more than a few summery Sunday afternoons.

It's certainly no worse than anything the Chainsmokers have done. Key's a fan, so that super sugary synth rush of a chorus makes perfect sense.

At least it's a happy song, and as I queue it up on my phone for one final play before I fall asleep at 9.58pm, I'm not hating it. Not yet, anyway.

Tuesday

I have an admission to make. When I was about 10 years old, I tried to write a pop song. "How hard can it be?" I thought as I grabbed a pen and some paper, and spent at least 20 minutes writing something like this: "Get it on / Get it on / Before it's gone."

I remember my mum finding it, asking what it was and laughing her head off at my answer. I'm not sure I knew what "it" was at that tender age, but even then, I dismissed my lone attempt at forging a No. 1 chart hit for being too cheesy.

After a day and a half of listening to Max Key and Carla Wehbe's All the Way, I've decided that that's about the level of lyrical depth and dexterity on offer here.

"We can just get close with our bodies / Never go away / These feelings that have grown / We can take them all away," sings Carla Wehbe, an X Factor Australia reject, blankly. "I don't know what we've got / Let's take a leap of faith ... We can take it all the way."

On day two of this dare - listening to All the Way all the goddamned time - that's my biggest problem with Key's new single. If I'd kept at it, kept trying to write a pop hit, kept churning through the pens and the notepads, surely, surely, I could have come up with a chorus better than: "We can take it all the way."

I may not have become as big as Bieber, but I'd be as big as Max Key. And with 59,000 Instagram followers, that means something. Doesn't it?

