Hilary Barry and Amanda Gillies are wearing the same clothes again

Hilary Barry and Amanda Gillies wore the same outfit yesterday - but it appears their wardrobe fail wasn't a one-off.

Breakfast's Barry and The AM Show's Gillies both wore a design by Auckland label Ingrid Starnes during their morning broadcasts yesterday.

To avoid the same mistake, Barry tweeted Gillies a photo of her outfit at 5am today, saying: "I'm going with green this morning."

Hey lovely @Amanda_Gillies - I'm going with the green this morning xxx pic.twitter.com/E4pwsSZgof — Hilary Barry (@Hilary_Barry) February 13, 2017

Unfortunately, Gillies replied that she was wearing the exact same colour, posting a photo and saying: "I'm not kidding."

Barry soon saw the funny side, saying: "Someone's going to have to put on a jacket!"

@Amanda_Gillies ROFL!!! Someone's gonna have to put on a jacket!! — Hilary Barry (@Hilary_Barry) February 13, 2017

Breakfast's weather presenter Matty McLean soon jumped into the action, saying "ladies we talked about this two hours ago".

@Hilary_Barry @Amanda_Gillies ladies we talked about this TWO HOURS AGO — Matty McLean (@MattyMcLean) February 13, 2017

On Monday, Auckland-based designer Ingrid Starnes said she'd had plenty of interest in her top, but it was nearly sold out and only available in small sizes.

She was pleased her $159 blouse had appeared on two different networks at the same time.

"It's always exciting to see our pieces worn so well by women at the top of their industry, and it's really great that the local networks support local design."

- NZ Herald