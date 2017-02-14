6:13am Tue 14 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Frank Ocean slams Grammy producer after criticism

LOS ANGELES (AP) " Frank Ocean has taken shots at producers of the Grammy Awards over their criticism of his performance at the 2013 edition of the show.

Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich tells Rolling Stone's Music Now podcast that Ocean's vision for the performance was "faulty."

Ocean fired back on his personal Tumblr blog that he experienced "technical difficulties" during the song. He went on to say the victory of Taylor Swift's "1989" over Kendrick Lamar's "To Pimp A Butterfly" for album of the year last year was "one of the most 'faulty' TV moments" he's seen.

A spokeswoman for The Recording Academy, which puts on the Grammys, didn't immediately return a request for comment.

Ocean withheld his album, "Blonde," from consideration for this year's Grammys, in protest of the awards' voting system.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 14 Feb 2017 06:22:40 Processing Time: 20ms