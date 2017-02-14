4:01am Tue 14 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Scott Thomas recalls intensity of "The Party" at Berlin fest

BERLIN (AP) " Kristin Scott Thomas recalls feeling "a sort of panic" while making director Sally Potter's "The Party," in which she plays a politician celebrating a promotion.

Potter described the movie Monday as "a light and loving look at the state of England, a kind of broken England." It's one of 18 films competing at the Berlin International Film Festival for its Golden Bear award.

Filmed in black and white, the film follows a party to celebrate Scott Thomas' character's appointment as a top opposition spokeswoman, which then goes badly wrong.

Scott Thomas said it was "almost like doing a play."

She recalled "a sort of panic, knowing that we had two weeks to shoot it and ... we had to get it right the first time, because there was no room for multiple takes."

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 14 Feb 2017 04:48:47 Processing Time: 32ms