Disney stars ready to 'snuggle some sheep' during NZ visit

Celebrities Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling are ready to "snuggle some sheep" during their stay in New Zealand.

Witherspoon, who arrived in New Zealand this weekend with co-stars Mindy Kaling and Oprah Winfrey to shoot Disney's $140 million film A Wrinkle in Time, posted a photo of her and Kaling in New Zealand, saying they had arrived.

"Watch out New Zealand. We're heeeeeerrrree...," the Legally Blonde star posted on Facebook this afternoon.

It is the first time Witherspoon has been in the country.

In the post, Witherspoon said she and Kaling were ready to hike mountains, snuggle some sheep and meet awesome Kiwis.

Earlier in the day Kaling, who is known for her role in The Mindy Project, posted a photo of picturesque Wanaka on her Facebook page.

She posted last week that she "could not be more excited" to be going to New Zealand for work and playing a character who did not work in an American office for a change.

The trio were spotted walking off a private jet which landed in Queenstown last night.

