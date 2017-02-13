6:27pm Mon 13 February
Cops: Trio foils smash-and-grab of Picasso, Rembrandt pieces

BOSTON (AP) " Police say three witnesses helped nab a man who they say tried to steal five paintings from a Boston art gallery, including etchings by Pablo Picasso and Rembrandt.

Boston University student Mackenzie Thompson says she and two other students were walking near the Galerie D'Orsay after the Super Bowl last week when they heard glass breaking.

Thompson, of Shelton, Connecticut, says a man walked out with several paintings. The trio chased the man down, apprehended him and flagged down a police officer.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jordan Leishman faces charges and remains jailed without bail. It wasn't immediately clear if he has a lawyer.

The artworks have been returned. Gallery workers estimate the pieces were collectively worth nearly $50,000.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

