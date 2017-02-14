Survey shows New Zealand TV streamers are a bunch of Netflix cheats

Bailee-Wilson Yates has been cheated on - and a new survey reveals she's not alone.

The survey shows 36 per cent of Kiwi Netflix viewers are happy to "cheat" by watching TV shows without their partners beside them - and 57 per cent lie about it to cover their tracks.

That's not all: today's survey - which coincides with Valentine's Day - shows 49 per cent of Kiwi streamers would cheat more if they could get away with it, and a whopping 84 per cent cheat more than one time.

That's news that doesn't surprise Wilson-Yates, who says her partner Alex Pledger will often watch shows without her when he's travelling overseas for work.

"He's cheated on me with so many shows," she says. "There was a legit argument over House of Cards and another over Jessica Jones."

While she knows she can easily catch up on the episodes, she says it's "not the same" because Pledger will spoil key plot points before she's able to see it.

Wilson-Yates says she's never considered doing the opposite to get her own back by watching a Netflix show without Pledger on the couch beside her.

"He would know because I wouldn't be interested in it if I had to watch it again."

The survey, which had more than 30,000 responses, found cheating most often happened when someone was out of town, at work or asleep.

New Zealand is slightly more faithful than other parts of the world, including Brazil and Mexico where up to 58 per cent of respondents admitted cheating.

Most said they cheated because they couldn't wait to see what happened next in the show they were watching.

Meanwhile, Wilson-Yates says the arguments between her and Pledger have subsided lately - but only because she believes he's "lying about it".

