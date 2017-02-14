6:00am Tue 14 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Survey shows New Zealand TV streamers are a bunch of Netflix cheats

Kiwi TV streamers are most likely to cheat on their partners with shows like House of Cards, American Horror Story or Orange is the New Black, a survey shows.
Kiwi TV streamers are most likely to cheat on their partners with shows like House of Cards, American Horror Story or Orange is the New Black, a survey shows.

Bailee-Wilson Yates has been cheated on - and a new survey reveals she's not alone.

The survey shows 36 per cent of Kiwi Netflix viewers are happy to "cheat" by watching TV shows without their partners beside them - and 57 per cent lie about it to cover their tracks.

That's not all: today's survey - which coincides with Valentine's Day - shows 49 per cent of Kiwi streamers would cheat more if they could get away with it, and a whopping 84 per cent cheat more than one time.

Thirty-six per cent of Netflix users in New Zealand cheat on their partners with their favourite shows, a survey shows.
Thirty-six per cent of Netflix users in New Zealand cheat on their partners with their favourite shows, a survey shows.

That's news that doesn't surprise Wilson-Yates, who says her partner Alex Pledger will often watch shows without her when he's travelling overseas for work.

"He's cheated on me with so many shows," she says. "There was a legit argument over House of Cards and another over Jessica Jones."

While she knows she can easily catch up on the episodes, she says it's "not the same" because Pledger will spoil key plot points before she's able to see it.

Wilson-Yates says she's never considered doing the opposite to get her own back by watching a Netflix show without Pledger on the couch beside her.

"He would know because I wouldn't be interested in it if I had to watch it again."

The survey, which had more than 30,000 responses, found cheating most often happened when someone was out of town, at work or asleep.

New Zealand is slightly more faithful than other parts of the world, including Brazil and Mexico where up to 58 per cent of respondents admitted cheating.

Most said they cheated because they couldn't wait to see what happened next in the show they were watching.

Meanwhile, Wilson-Yates says the arguments between her and Pledger have subsided lately - but only because she believes he's "lying about it".

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 14 Feb 2017 06:45:21 Processing Time: 26ms