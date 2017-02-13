Grammy red carpet shockers: What on earth are they wearing?

By Nick Bond

The Grammy Awards are always known for their outlandish fashions, and among them, it's the unknowns who always bring the most attention-grabbing outfits.

Think about it. You're a struggling performer and you've scored an invite to the music industry's biggest night of the year.

How else do you ensure maximum exposure than by dressing yourself in an ensemble that's guaranteed to score you a place in all the 'Worst dressed' lists?

Before we get to the unknowns, and in a category all of his own, is singer CeeLo Green, of Gnarls Barkley fame. CeeLo, mate - are you OK? Was this a dare?

Here they are, folks: The worst-dressed nobodys of the Grammys (plus a few famous faces who really should've known better).

Continued below.

... and those that should know better:

- news.com.au