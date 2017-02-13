2:32pm Mon 13 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Grammy red carpet shockers: What on earth are they wearing?

By Nick Bond

CeeLo Green attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty
CeeLo Green attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty

The Grammy Awards are always known for their outlandish fashions, and among them, it's the unknowns who always bring the most attention-grabbing outfits.

Think about it. You're a struggling performer and you've scored an invite to the music industry's biggest night of the year.

How else do you ensure maximum exposure than by dressing yourself in an ensemble that's guaranteed to score you a place in all the 'Worst dressed' lists?

Before we get to the unknowns, and in a category all of his own, is singer CeeLo Green, of Gnarls Barkley fame. CeeLo, mate - are you OK? Was this a dare?

WHY CEELO WHY. Recording artist Gnarly Davidson (aka CeeLo Green). Photo / Getty
WHY CEELO WHY. Recording artist Gnarly Davidson (aka CeeLo Green). Photo / Getty
Subtle, natural make-up from CeeLo here. Photo / Getty
Subtle, natural make-up from CeeLo here. Photo / Getty

Here they are, folks: The worst-dressed nobodys of the Grammys (plus a few famous faces who really should've known better).

Singer Girl Crush covered herself in clag and rolled in a ball pit on the way there. Photo / Getty
Singer Girl Crush covered herself in clag and rolled in a ball pit on the way there. Photo / Getty
Make America Great Again? Let's start by fixing your dress, singer Joy Villa. Photo / Getty
Make America Great Again? Let's start by fixing your dress, singer Joy Villa. Photo / Getty
Jacqueline Van Bierk, you look a hundred bucks in that ensemble. Photo / Getty
Jacqueline Van Bierk, you look a hundred bucks in that ensemble. Photo / Getty
DJ Michelle Pesce rocking the 'wrapped in space blanket after rescue' look. Photo / Getty
DJ Michelle Pesce rocking the 'wrapped in space blanket after rescue' look. Photo / Getty

Continued below.

Related Content

Elvana Giante. It's like her nanna went to knit her a nice sweater but it really got away from her. Photo / Getty
Elvana Giante. It's like her nanna went to knit her a nice sweater but it really got away from her. Photo / Getty

... and those that should know better:

We adore celebrated soul singer Jill Scott, but this magic eye suit makes our eyes hurt. Photo / Getty
We adore celebrated soul singer Jill Scott, but this magic eye suit makes our eyes hurt. Photo / Getty
Comedian Margaret Cho took to the stage during the pre-award telecast in Diana Ross drag. Photo / Getty
Comedian Margaret Cho took to the stage during the pre-award telecast in Diana Ross drag. Photo / Getty
Ryan Seacrest in brown velvet. We had a couch like that in the late 70s. Photo / Getty
Ryan Seacrest in brown velvet. We had a couch like that in the late 70s. Photo / Getty

- news.com.au

By Nick Bond

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 13 Feb 2017 14:32:48 Processing Time: 20ms