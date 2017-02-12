Winners at the 2017 British Academy Film Awards

LONDON (AP) " Winners of the 2017 British Academy Film Awards, presented Sunday:

Film " "La La Land"

British Film " "I, Daniel Blake"

Director " Damien Chazelle

Actor " Casey Affleck

Actress " Emma Stone

Supporting Actor " Dev Patel

Supporting Actress " Viola Davis

Rising Star " Tom Holland

British Debut " "Under the Shadow"

Original Screenplay " Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"

Adapted Screenplay " Luke Davies, "Lion"

Film Not in the English Language " "Son of Saul"

Music " Justin Hurwitz, "La La Land"

Cinematography " Linus Sandgren, "La La Land"

Editing " John Gilbert, "Hacksaw Ridge"

Production Design " Stuart Craig and Anna Pinnock, "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"

Costume Design " Madeleine Fontaine, "Jackie"

Sound " Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariepy Strobl and Sylvain Bellemare, "Arrival"

Visual Effects " "The Jungle Book"

Makeup and Hair " J. Roy Helland and Daniel Phillips, "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Animated Feature " "Kubo and the Two Strings"

Short Film " "Home"

Short Animation " "A Love Story"

Documentary " "The 13th"

Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema " Curzon

Academy Fellowship " Mel Brooks