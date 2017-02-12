Winners at the 2017 British Academy Film Awards

LONDON (AP) " Winners of the 2017 British Academy Film Awards, presented Sunday:
Film " "La La Land"
British Film " "I, Daniel Blake"
Director " Damien Chazelle
Actor " Casey Affleck
Actress " Emma Stone
Supporting Actor " Dev Patel
Supporting Actress " Viola Davis
Rising Star " Tom Holland
British Debut " "Under the Shadow"
Original Screenplay " Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"
Adapted Screenplay " Luke Davies, "Lion"
Film Not in the English Language " "Son of Saul"
Music " Justin Hurwitz, "La La Land"
Cinematography " Linus Sandgren, "La La Land"
Editing " John Gilbert, "Hacksaw Ridge"
Production Design " Stuart Craig and Anna Pinnock, "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"
Costume Design " Madeleine Fontaine, "Jackie"
Sound " Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariepy Strobl and Sylvain Bellemare, "Arrival"
Visual Effects " "The Jungle Book"
Makeup and Hair " J. Roy Helland and Daniel Phillips, "Florence Foster Jenkins"
Animated Feature " "Kubo and the Two Strings"
Short Film " "Home"
Short Animation " "A Love Story"
Documentary " "The 13th"
Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema " Curzon
Academy Fellowship " Mel Brooks
